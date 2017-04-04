Maniesh Paul to rap for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang world tour

Maniesh Paul, who is known for his hosting skills, will be also testing his vocal skills for the first time as he gears up to rap in Hindi for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang world tour. It’s learnt that the television host – actor is working on the lyrics of the rap which he will also be performing on the stage. A source says, “Maniesh is quite excited about the rap and he is already in the process of writing the fun track which he will be performing live on stage for the first time.”

Maniesh, who is anxiously looking forward to his first world tour with Salman Khan, will not just host the show but also perform on stage for the first time and have already stared rehearsing for the same.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Maniesh says, “I have always loved rap songs and always wanted to rap on stage. I’ve been writing many songs since I was in college, and I finally have the opportunity to perform one. And what else could be better than a global platform like the Da-Bang tour. My rapping will have rhymes and rhythm, so it will be kind of like singing. I hope the audience likes it and encourages me to do more and better.”