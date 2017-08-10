Bollywood Hungama
Mangesh Hadawale to launch Sanjay Bhansali’s niece & Jaaved Jaaferi’s son

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Mangesh Hadawale to launch Sanjay Bhansali’s niece & Jaaved Jaaferi’s son

The very gifted Marathi director Mangesh Hadawale whose unreleased film Dekh Indian Circus has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his career’s best performance, is all set to direct two high-profile newcomers in a love story that, according to sources, goes far beyond the boy-meets-girl trope.

The debutants to be launched in a film produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Mizaan and Bhansali’s niece Sharmin. The untitled film will go on the floor as soon as Bhansali completes and releases his own directorial venture Padmavati in November.

According to sources Hadawale’s film launching the star-son and the star-niece will be shot entirely in the real space. “It won’t be a fantasy-romance, but a very real story with the kind of social relevance that made Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat so special,” says the informed source.

While Mizaan is undergoing rigorous training to prepare for his part, Sharmin has attended acting school in New York. Her mother Bela Sehgal (Sanjay Bhansali’s sister) has edited a majority of Sanjay Bhansali’s film and also directed the Boman Irani-Farah Khan comedy Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Sharmin’s father Deepak Sehgal’s father Mohan Segal was a well-known filmmaker of the 1970s who introduced Rekha to the screen in Sawan Bhadow.

