Mallika Sherawat reaches out to Sushma Swaraj to help her international NGO

Mallika Sherawat who has recently joined hands with ‘Free-A-Girl India’, an NGO fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children, has now gone ahead and expressed her concern for the NGO by seeking help for the same.

The actor recently took to Twitter to send out a tweet to the External Affairs of India Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj requesting the minister to lend her support towards the ‘Free-A-Girl’ NGO by granting an Indian visa to the co-founder of the NGO whose visa request has been repeatedly rejected.

Ma’am @SushmaSwaraj co-founder of Dutch NGO #FreeAGirl has been repeatedly denied visa to India, this NGO is doing superb work for trafficked children & women. Pls help! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) February 12, 2018

Evelien Holsken who is a co-founder of the ‘Free-A-Girl’ movement has been repeatedly denied a visa to India. Her NGO has been known for doing some exceptional work for the welfare of trafficked children and women in India. It further focuses on creating awareness about the problem of child prostitution and the impunity of offenders of child prostitution and mobilizing the support of the local society to fight against this crime for a sustainable change so that child prostitution in India becomes a problem of the past.

Mallika Sherawat is also the brand ambassador of the ‘School for Justice’, a unique program by Free-A-Girl, supporting girls that have been rescued from brothels. It aims at fostering a change in the system by providing them with education, training, and support in order to help them become lawyers and work within the judicial system.

Talking about it, Mallika said, “I feel very strongly about this issue and felt the urge to seek help in order to get support from the government and be granted Visa allowance to the co-founder who has been tirelessly working for the benefit of Indian children and women. Sushma Swaraj ji has always addressed issues such as these and I am hoping to seek a positive response from her.”

Mallika Sherawat who voices a firm opinion on women’s rights and causes is known for her active involvement in philanthropic activities over the years. She also recently featured in a documentary on child trafficking in India titled India’s Achilles Heel, which has been made by the volunteers of the ‘Free-A-Girl Movement’.