Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.02.2018 | 9:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmaavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Mallika Sherawat reaches out to Sushma Swaraj to help her international NGO

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mallika Sherawat who has recently joined hands with ‘Free-A-Girl India’, an NGO fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children, has now gone ahead and expressed her concern for the NGO by seeking help for the same.

The actor recently took to Twitter to send out a tweet to the External Affairs of India Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj requesting the minister to lend her support towards the ‘Free-A-Girl’ NGO by granting an Indian visa to the co-founder of the NGO whose visa request has been repeatedly rejected.

Evelien Holsken who is a co-founder of the ‘Free-A-Girl’ movement has been repeatedly denied a visa to India. Her NGO has been known for doing some exceptional work for the welfare of trafficked children and women in India. It further focuses on creating awareness about the problem of child prostitution and the impunity of offenders of child prostitution and mobilizing the support of the local society to fight against this crime for a sustainable change so that child prostitution in India becomes a problem of the past.

Mallika Sherawat is also the brand ambassador of the ‘School for Justice’, a unique program by Free-A-Girl, supporting girls that have been rescued from brothels. It aims at fostering a change in the system by providing them with education, training, and support in order to help them become lawyers and work within the judicial system.

Talking about it, Mallika said, “I feel very strongly about this issue and felt the urge to seek help in order to get support from the government and be granted Visa allowance to the co-founder who has been tirelessly working for the benefit of Indian children and women. Sushma Swaraj ji has always addressed issues such as these and I am hoping to seek a positive response from her.”

Mallika Sherawat who voices a firm opinion on women’s rights and causes is known for her active involvement in philanthropic activities over the years. She also recently featured in a documentary on child trafficking in India titled India’s Achilles Heel, which has been made by the volunteers of the ‘Free-A-Girl Movement’.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shahid Kapoor to attend a special screening…

Taapsee Pannu pledges to spread self-defence…

Akshay Kumar to hold an auction of this…

Esha Gupta to raise funds for the cause of…

SHOCKING: Mallika Sherawat evicted from her…

REVEALED: Tiger Zinda Hai’s tribute to PM…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification