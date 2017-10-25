Mallika Dua, Vinod Dua slam Akshay Kumar for his ‘sexist’ comment on The Great India Laughter Challenge, but there’s more to the story…

Akshay Kumar has got into an unexpected controversy thanks to his comments on the comic TV show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. The reality show consists of Akshay as the judge along with Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal who play mentors. As per the format of the show, the mentors and judge need to reach an elevated platform and ring a humongous bell situated there if a performance by a comedian is enjoyed by them. Impressed by one such performance, all four of them went on the platform. Just when Mallika Dua reached for the bell, Akshay Kumar jokingly said, “Mallika ji, aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.”

The controversy began thanks to Mallika’s father, journalist Vinod Dua, who sharply reacted on his Facebook wall yesterday. He wrote, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that ‘aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun’ at 5:26. This is his sense of humor and language. Star Plus..wake up..” and along with this caption, he shared the video clip featuring the controversial dialogue.

Mallika Dua took to Twitter and made it clear that she wasn’t happy with Akshay’s comments. She tweeted, “So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don’t want to be uncomfortable at my work place 🙁 The lines are blurred. Thoughts?”

So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don’t want to be uncomfortable at my work place 🙁 The lines are blurred. Thoughts? https://t.co/v5cb8DlvxO — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 25, 2017

However, a lot of people came out and supported Akshay Kumar. Some justified by saying that Akshay’s intentions were not wrong when he made the said comment. Mallika shockingly used very harsh words while replying to few of the Twitter users. At one point, she did apologize though.

Thank you so much. I’m sorry for the moron bit. Too much gussa flying. — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 25, 2017

Yes and you have the option to not watch it. Am I your colleague holding you by the hand and saying nuteela lagva ke chatva lo? Idiot. — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 25, 2017

On the other hand, sources close to Akshay Kumar have claimed that Mallika Dua has been making these allegations as she has been removed from ‘The Great India Laughter Challenge’. Not just Mallika, but even Zakir Hussain and Hussain Dalal have been asked to step down, due to low ratings and they have been replaced by Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan.

Akshay Kumar has remained mum on this controversy. It now remains to be seen if Akshay Kumar comes out and puts an end to this episode.