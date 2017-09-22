Malaika-Arora roped in to judge India’s Next Top Model-3

It seems like life has come full circle for Malaika Arora who made her way to films after debuting as a VJ for the popular music channel MTV almost two decades ago. Now, after featuring in multiple films and setting many a ramp ablaze, Malaika Arora, who is often regarded as one of the most stunning Bollywood personalities, has been roped in to judge the third season of MTV’s modelling reality show.

In fact, Malaika will be one of the panellists judging the soon to commence third season of India’s Next Top Model that will be aired on MTV. Talking about being one of the panellists judging the show, Malaika added that she would be judging the girls on various parameters. But most importantly, she will be looking at the ease with which they carry themselves.

As for the others on the show, joining Malaika Arora as another panellist will be photographer Dabboo Ratnani, while Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba will return for season three as host and mentor.