Makers of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 keen to host a special screening for the stuntmen

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is creating all the right noises. Touted to be one of the biggest action films of the year, the news is makers are all keen to host a special screening for all the stuntmen of the industry.

The real heroes in the world of filmmaking are the stuntmen who undergo several risks to ensure that the desired action scene turns out to appear as close to reality as possible. The role of stuntmen becomes all the more crucial in a film that lies under the genre of action. As Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is set to be one of the biggest action films, the makers are very keen to host a special screening of the film before its release in order to express their respect and the incredible job that they perform on screen.

The screening of Baaghi 2 further proves to celebrate their daredevil attitude, enormous hard work and risk-taking stunts/action that they put in one film. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2, the sequel features never seen before high octane action sequences. It raises the bar high in comparison with its prequel.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. The trailer and songs have created a lot of excitement amongst fans and audiences. Though they have starred in a music video ‘Befikra’, this would be their first film together. The film is all set to hit theaters on 30th March!