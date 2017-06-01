Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.06.2017 | 7:52 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

Makers of Ram Charan starrer Magadheera sued by author SP Chari for copyright infringement

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ram Charan

Few weeks back, we saw the release of the trailer of the film Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. While the trailer received plenty of positive feedback, there was also a case being filed against the makers of Raabta by the makers of 2009 film Magadheera.

While the case that was filed against Raabta by Geeta Arts claimed that the film Raabta was a copy of their previous release Magadheera, we hear that now there has been a new twist to the case. Author SP Chari has now has claimed that Magadheera made by Geeta Arts starring Ram Charan is a copy of his novel Chanderi. In fact as per Mr. Chari, the story of Magadheera has been based on his novel Chanderi which appeared as a serial in 1998 in the Telugu daily Andhra Bhoomi.

As per Chari’s statement, he apparently wrote Chanderi on the concept of reincarnation of two lovers who lived in Chanderi and Orcha kingdoms of Madhya Pradesh around 400 years ago. In the novel the lovers commit suicide by jumping into a well and are reborn in this century to get married. Further adding that the makers of Magadheera merely changed the names of the lead characters from Haradaul to Harsha and Indumathi to Indira and the villain was changed from the hero’s brother to a cousin and made their film

But if that wasn’t all, Mr. Chari claims that if the makers of Magadheera, Mr Allu Aravind, did not give him credit for the story he would approach the court.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Akshay Kumar signs Salman Khan’s ex-manager Reshma Shetty

Akshay Kumar signs Salman Khan’s ex-manager…

Richa Chadha to feature in international documentary on sustainable living news

Richa Chadha to feature in international…

Jacqueline Fernandez to star opposite Salman Khan in Remo Dsouza’s untitled dance flick

Jacqueline Fernandez to star opposite Salman Khan…

Hindi Medium Day 11 in overseas

Hindi Medium gets tax free status in Delhi

OMG! Did Katrina Kaif have something to do with Deepika Padukone’S EXIT from Aanand L Rai's dwarf film starring Shah Rukh Khan

OMG! Did Katrina Kaif have something to do with…

CONFIRMED Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's next1

CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification