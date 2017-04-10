Makers of Kirti Kulhari’s Indu Sarkar recreate Delhi from the 70s in Mumbai

While her performance in Pink was applauded by many, Kirti Kulhari will yet again play the role of a strong woman in a forthcoming Madhur Bhandarkar film. Playing the title role of Indu Sarkar, Kirti Kulhari will this time play a poetess.

Set in the backdrop of the Emergency period between 1975-77 under the Indira Gandhi government, Indu Sarkar has Kirti in the character of a stammering poetess. Though Indu Sarkar has difficulty in expressing herself vocally, she becomes adept at expressing her opinions and echoing those of her fellow countrymen through poetry and rebels against system.

Kirti underwent extensive preparation for playing the role with conviction and even read the Kuldip Nayar book, ‘Emergency Retold’ as a part of the prep. What is even more intriguing is that despite the film being set in Delhi, it wasn’t shot in the capital but in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Indu Sarkar was reportedly shot at ND Studios in Karjat near Mumbai where Delhi of that era was recreated. Earlier, Madhur had revealed that the film will show the dark side of politics as it will delve into topics like freedom of expression and civil liberties. The film is currently in post-production and will release on July 21.