Makers of Anees Bazmee’s next deny all rumours and speculations surrounding the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Makers of Anees Bazmee's next deny all rumours and speculations surrounding the film news

Ever since ace production houses KriArj Entertainment and T- Series announced their upcoming project with talented director Anees Bazmee, rumours and speculations are going around who would be starring in the film. Contradicting all the rumours, the makers have now come ahead and expressed that currently the project is in the initial stages of scripting and no actors have been approached, let alone been finalised.

Says Anees Bazmee, “I am currently giving all my attention on Mubarakan, my immediate next film. My project with KriArj Entertainment and T- Series is in its scripting phase and we haven’t approached anyone yet.”

Confirming the same, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said, “Our project with Anees Bazmee is very big and we are still on the scripting stage. There is no actor who has been approached as of now. We will be announcing all details post Mubarakan.”

Guess that should put all speculations to rest.

