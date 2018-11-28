Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad to get hitched to filmmaker boyfriend Rohit Mittal

Well, it seems like 2018 is the year of weddings. After Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, the next actor to get hitched is Makdee star Shweta Basu Prasad. She will be tying the knot with her filmmaker boyfriend Rohit Mittal on December 13.

Shweta Basu Prasad will be getting hitched to her beau Rohit Mittal following both Bengali and Marwadi traditions on her big day. This will be followed by a Mumbai reception that very week. They have been together for over four years and have been living together for about two years. It was Shweta who had popped the marriage question in Goa before Rohit asked her hand in marriage in his hometown in Pune.

Shweta Basu Prasad is currently enjoying her Bachelorette trip in Bali with her friends. The trip will be for five days before they head to Pune to begin the wedding prep.

Meanwhile, Shweta Basu Prasad entered the Hindi film and TV industry at a very young age. She starred in several films including 2002 film Makdee for which she won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. She went onto star in Iqbal, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Darna Zaroori Hai before venturing into Bengali, Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her last outing in films was 2017 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania in which she essayed the role of Varun Dhawan‘s sister-in-law.