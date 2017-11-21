Major blockade at CBFC created just to stall Padmavati? 68-day submission rule relaxed

The 68-day submission rule for all films that apply for a censor certificate had thrown the workings of the CBFC into a frightful tizzy. And now in a major turn-around the rule has been relaxed after major protests from producers who had release dates on hand but no censor certificate.

Informs a source from the CBFC, “We have now formed a separate queue for films that have already announced their release date and which would miss that date if we implement the 68-day period as per guidelines. We want to ensure that none of the films up for certification misses its release.”

Sources from the CBFC say there are close to 250 feature films, short films, advertisements, trailers, teasers and songs waiting to be certified. And all because of the implementation of the new guideline that commands producers to submit their films 68 days in advance before certification.

An angry producer who has a release coming up this Friday says the 68-day rule was implemented only to “hold back” Padmavati. “The 68-day rule was there all along. But never implemented because everyone knows it is impossible for most producers to submit complete films 68 days in advance. Now suddenly when Padmavati was on release the CBFC decided it had to strictly implement the dormant rule. That meant all the releases this Friday including Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar and the Hollywood biggies Murder On The Orient Express, Coco and Thank You For Your Service would have had to be delayed, only so that Padmavati could be stopped on December 1,” says a disgruntled producer.

After the uproar over the 68-day embargo, and questions on if Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai would also be denied certification on time, the CBFC has swiftly come up with a “separate queue” for films with a release date short of the 68-day certification period.