Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will address a press conference in Mumbai today evening. The press conference is meant to celebrate the worldwide success of Raees. The important catch in this press conference is that Mahira Khan will join the team via video conferencing from Pakistan. Mahira has not been part of any promotions of the film so far and this is the first time that she shall be joining in the festivities.