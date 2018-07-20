Mahesh Bhatt is SHOCKED after Mallika Sherawat confessed about sexual harassment in Bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt gave Mallika Sherawat one of the biggest hits of her career with Murder. The actress, who shot to fame with this romantic thriller, continues to share a great bond with the filmmaker whom she considers as one of her mentors. However, when the actress went on to recall her past incidents on how she faced sexual harassment and casting couch incidents in Bollywood, it left Bhatt shell shocked as she never confessed or revealed these details to him despite the great camaraderie they shared.

In recent media reports, Mahesh Bhatt has expressed his shock when he came across the incidents that were revealed by Mallika. He also expressed disappointment over the fact that if he was aware of these incidents, he would have definitely stood up for her, even if it means fighting it out within the fraternity. Continuing to heap praises at his Murder actress, Mahesh stated that she was a strong girl and also expressed his anger over such people who made her a victim of their imaginary power.

Reports also have it that Mahesh Bhatt found it unbelievable that Mallika didn’t share such an important detail with him considering that she often shares a lot of details with the filmmaker due to their rapport. He also reportedly felt upset that he never realized what she was fighting with.

On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt also reminisced about the time he met Mallika Sherawat for the first time. Mallika met the Bhatts for Murder which featured her as the leading lady. He feels that the actress had the ire in her as she wanted to be the most good-looking and talented actress. The filmmaker stated that in a place like Bollywood, where relations are often tentative, Mallika has stayed in touch in with him. He appreciates her for doing so despite travelling to places from U.S to Paris. Besides all these, Mahesh has also wished her all the luck in reports and also is quite happy about her going to places.

