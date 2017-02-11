Mahesh Bhatt advices not to watch this film

We all know that Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most respectable figures in Bollywood today. Many a young hopefuls always look upto Mahesh Bhatt as one of the ideals when it comes to film making. It is the very Mahesh Bhatt, who has shocked the young actor Anshuman Jha big time.

The reason being, Mahesh Bhatt, when he was conversing with Anshuman Jha) had reportedly stated to refrain from watching Mona_Darling, which happens to be a whodunit thriller based on social media. When asked about his reaction on the same, Anshuman Jha said, “’I am shocked & happy. Shocked because he said don’t watch Mona_Darling and happy because he compared us with Sadak. I would love to show him our film.”

While Mona Darling is being directed by Shashi Sudigala, it stars Anshuman Jha, Divya Menon, Suzanna Mukherjee and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 24 February this year.