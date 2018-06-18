Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata shoots down reports of the superstar’s Bollywood debut

Reports that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be making his Bollywood debut soon have been completely shot down by the actor’s wife Namrata.

Says Namrata, “These reports are completely false. Mahesh Babu is not looking at a Bollywood break. While returning from his two-month vacation from Europe, Mahesh did stop by in Mumbai while the rest of the family proceeded to Hyderabad. But Mahesh Babu was not in Mumbai to meet any Bollywood producer. He was there for a looks test with hairstylist Hakim Aalim for his next Telugu film to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.”

As far as doing a Hindi film is concerned Mahesh Babu is open to the idea. But there is no burning ambition to make that move.

