Mahesh Babu’s multiplex theatre to open with Rajinikanth starrer 2.0

BySubhash K. Jha

Telugu matinee idol Mahesh Babu is going into the multiplex-theatre business. According to sources very close to Mahesh Babu, the Cineplex in Hyderabad which will be part of the biggest mall in Asia is being constructed in partnership with Asian Cinemas, one of the primary multiplex chain/brands in Andhra Pradesh. The Cineplex named AMB which is an acronym for Asian Cinemas and Mahesh Babu, is most likely to be inaugurated in December. The opening film will be Shankar’s sci-fi spectacle 2.0.

Says the source, “At the moment Mahesh Babu is a creative partner in the project. AMB is a one-off partnership-project between Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas. But if the multiplex is a success, Mahesh Babu is open to further partnerships in the movie-theatre business. However, at the moment, the AMB multiplex is a one-off project. Though it’s being reported that Mahesh Babu is looking at expanding in the multiplex business this not the truth at the moment. ”

The posh AMB Cineplex is looking at a “premium placement” among movie theatres in Hyderabad. “Mahesh Babu’s fans should feel they are in for a special treat when they come to AMB,” says a source.

For the opening film 2.0 Mahesh will personally invite Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar at the theatre.

Also Read: 2.0 – Akshay Kumar’s speech in Tamil left Rajinikanth surprised

