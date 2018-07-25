Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu gets mention in Parliament, sequel locked in

In the Lok Sabha this week, Guntur MP Jayadev Galla referred to the Telugu blockbuster Bharat Ane Nenu during a no-confidence motion against the present government. In the film, Mahesh Babu plays an NRI who returns to Andhra Pradesh to become the Chief Minister. The film has created a huge impact and also brought into focus the malaise of corruption that threatens the Indian political system.

And now there is a sequel on the way which will be directed by Koratala Siva again. Apparently, work on the script for the continuing saga of Mahesh Babu’s CM’s character Bharat Ram is on at a war footing.

While Mahesh Babu, who is known to steer away from politics in real life, chose not to comment on Bharat Ane Nenu popping up in Parliament, his wife Namrata Shirodkar did speak on his behalf stating, “It is quite a big thing for Mahesh to be mentioned in parliament. The fact that Bharat Ane Nenu has made such a huge impact shows how cinema can be used as tool of change and reform. We are glad the film is motivating people in power to work in the right direction.”

One also hears that Mahesh Babu’s heroic politician Bharat Ram is soon going to be adapted into a comic book series.