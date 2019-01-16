Mahesh Babu celebrates Pongal with family despite his busy schedule

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu may have his hands full but that never stops him from dedicating his time to his family. The actor, who was shooting for his forthcoming film Maharshi, recently wrapped up the shooting of its latest schedule in Hyderabad. And then post that, he decided to celebrate the festival of Pongal with his family.

Being quite active on social media, Mahesh Babu is one of the few South stars who enjoy an incredible fan base not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the nation. He recently extended his special Pongal wishes to all his fans and followers on social media. The actor said, “Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion…Wishing you a bright & joyful Sankranti ???????? #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal”

Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion… Wishing you a bright & joyful Sankranti ????????#HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/GHkuxHf5fw — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 15, 2019

Readers may be aware that on the work front, as mentioned before, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his next big budget film Maharshi because of which he doesn’t get much time to spend time with his loved ones.

A source close to the actor said, “Despite his busy schedules, Mahesh Babu makes it a point to celebrate all the festivals with his family. Recently on the eve of Christmas, the actor took time from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with kids from Heal a Child Foundation. And like every year, this Pongal too, he spared some time for his family.”

Being one of the biggest stars down South, Mahesh Babu is yet to make a Bollywood debut whereas his wife Namrata Shirodkar was a popular actress in the Hindi film industry. Coming to his next Maharshi, the film is expected to be one of his biggest projects till date and is also expected to be dubbed in Hindi.

The recently released posters and teaser indicate that Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi. The film, that also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead, will hit the big screens on April 5, 2019.

