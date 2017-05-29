Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.05.2017 | 9:32 PM IST

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Hindi Medium made tax free in madhya Pradesh

Hindi Medium (1)

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium has received abundance of positive response from the audience. After being declared tax-free in the states of Gujarat and then Maharashtra, the movie has now become tax free in Madhya Pradesh.

“I am overwhelmed that the government of Madhya Pradesh and the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has helped us make the movie tax free in Madhya Pradesh. Hindi Medium has an important message and now it will be watched by more people as it has become tax free in Madhya Pradesh as well,” says Producer Bhushan Kumar.

When asked about his reaction, Producer Dinesh Vijan said, “This is great news and I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making it tax free. The more people watch it the more the importance of speaking our national language, Hindi gets highlighted and comes into realisation.”

As for the film, Hindi Medium that released on May 19 has been enjoying a successful run at the box office with collections currently being pegged at Rs. 37.35 cr.

