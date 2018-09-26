Magic Moments signs Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan as the brand’s new faces

Radico Khaitan Limited, the largest Indian spirits company, has appointed glam diva Jacqueline Fernandez and current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassadors for their premium brand Magic Moments. The actors will endorse Magic Moment’s entire portfolio consisting of Magic Moments, Magic Moments Remix, Magic Moments VERVE and Electra range as the brand looks to reinforce its position as the category leader.

One of the most successful actresses in recent times, Jacqueline has a fresh and enthusiastic appeal, synonymous to the free spiritedness of the brand. Kartik, a rising star, embodies today’s aspiring millennial, who wants to live each moment to the fullest, intrinsic to the zeal of Magic Moments.

Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, MD, Radico Khaitan said, “We are extremely delighted to have Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan representing Magic Moments. With this association we aim to further strengthen our position in the Indian market and take our brand to the next level. Magic Moments is targeted for the youth and those who are young at heart. Jacqueline and Kartik are the perfect embodiment of what we stand for – distinctive flavour with a confident and sparkling personality.”

Speaking on her new role and affinity for the brand, actor Jacqueline Fernandez said,” It is exciting to be associated with Magic Moments, a brand that believes in providing unforgettable experiences. It embodies youthfulness, excitement, zeal, free spiritedness and inspires its consumers to live each and every moment.”

Youth icon and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said, “As a brand, Magic Moments promises everything that a fantastic life should be like – fun, enjoyment, zest and, above all, zing. Being a part of this brand makes me feel like I am part of everyone’s magical moments which are being woven together by the Magic Moments Brand.

Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan added, “The premium and super premium market is growing in this category in India. Our new communication aims to be a strong youth oriented, represented by trendsetters Jacqueline and Kartik. As part of the brand association, Jacqueline and Kartik will feature in a new Campaign, ahead of the festive season”.

Launched in 2006, Magic Moments is a millionaire brand under Radico Khaitan and currently is the largest selling brand in its category in India and 11th largest selling brand in the world. Magic Moments Remix – an extension of Magic Moments brand which was introduced in the flavoured category in 2008 is available in 8 exciting flavours – Orange, Green Apple, Lemon, Chocolate, Raspberry, Lemon & Ginger and Cucumber & Kafirlime, Grapefruit & Watermelon.

The brand has been extended in the premium segment with Magic Moments VERVE and in ready to drink segment with Magic Moments Electra.

