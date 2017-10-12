Madras High Court restrains hair oil company from using Kajal Aggarwal’s ad" />

Kajal Aggarwal had shot for a promotional video made way back in 2008 by VVD & Sons to promote their coconut oil. The company however didn’t renew the contract but still used her video in the following years and that too without her consent. This is what promoted Kajal to move court. VVD & Sons however remained adamant and maintained that there was no violation. On July 3 this year, Justice T Ravindran dismissed Kajal Aggarwal’s suit, which shocked the actress. She claimed that this dismissal done by a single judge was not based on the law and facts of the case.

But yesterday, the Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the orders of Justice T Ravindran and also restrained VVD & Sons from using Kajal Aggarwal’s promotional video until further orders. What helped Kajal Aggarwal was that the company failed to be represented by any advocate even after receiving notice on the appeal of Kajal Aggarwal challenging the July 3 order.

On the film front, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in three significant films down South – Khaidi No 150, featuring Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati’s political thriller Nene Raju Nene Mantri and the much talked about Ajith-starrer Vivegam. In Bollywood, her last film was Deepak Tijori’s Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, co-starring Randeep Hooda.