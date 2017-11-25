Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan to perform together on ‘Tamma Tamma’ and here are the details

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt song ‘Tamma Tamma’ from their 90s film Thanedaar turned out to be a chartbuster yet again when it was recreated for the Gen Y generation. While the new version was picturized on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, now we all can gear up to see the two eras coming together.

Recent reports have it that the authorities of an awards gala are trying to bring together Varun Dhawan and the original heroine of ‘Tamma Tamma’ Madhuri Dixit for a stage performance. The duo will perform on this trending track that turned out to be a hit not once but twice. Interestingly, both the names are also known for their dancing skills. While Varun Dhawan flaunted his dance moves in ABCD 2, Madhuri Dixit was not only a renowned dancer of the 90s but is also teaching dance as a profession now. Hence, we believe that it will be a coup of sorts if we get to see the new and old version of ‘Tamma Tamma’ coming together on stage.

Interestingly, whilst the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, right before the song launch of ‘Tamma Tamma’, Varun Dhawan and his co-star of the film, Alia Bhatt had visited Madhuri Dixit to show her the recreated version of the song. During the meeting, the two had also shared a video of them trying to learn the iconic step of the song from the actress. And on the other hand, Madhuri Dixit was not only impressed with the Tanishk Bagchi version of ‘Tamma Tamma’ but had also taught the Gen Y stars a few dance moves.