Madhuri Dixit – Sanjay Kapoor to recreate 90s chartbuster ‘Ankhiyan Milaoon’ from Raja on TV

Sanjay Kapoor recently returned to the small screen with the unconventional love story ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’. The actor will be seen romancing as well as tying the knot to a much younger girl in this romantic drama, a role essayed by TV actress Smriti Kalra. Gearing up for their nuptials in the series, actor Sanjay Kapoor will recreate his iconic number ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’ along with co-star Madhuri Dixit for the small screen.

Soon, the serial ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ will feature episodes of Sanjay Kapoor and Smriti Kalra’s wedding ceremonies which will also include Sangeet. Madhuri Dixit will appear in one of the episodes as Sanjay Kapoor’s friend and the duo will dance together for the latter’s sangeet on their chartbuster ‘Akhiyaan Milaaon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon’ from their 1995 blockbuster Raja. Talking about the same, Sanjay Kapoor believes that it has been one of the most iconic songs of his career as audiences continue to remember the steps of the number. Although Raja featured many chartbusters, Sanjay Kapoor decided to zero in on this number since it is his favourite.

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt who is the producer of the TV show, decided to extend an invitation to Madhuri Dixit to make a small appearance in the series and Sanjay Kapoor, we hear, was more than happy to shake a leg with his former co-star. It is being said that Madhuri Dixit has already started rehearsing for the episode and will be shooting for the same in the next few days. As for the said episode which will have Sanjay and Madhuri performing together, that is said to be aired in the second half of November.

The original number ‘Akhiyan Milaoon’ was composed by Nadeem-Shravan with Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan as singers along with Saroj Khan as the choreographer for the film.