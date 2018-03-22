Bollywood Hungama
Madhuri Dixit in, Sanjay Dutt out of Shiddat?

BySubhash K. Jha

With Sridevi’s exuberant daughter stepping in to announce to the world that her late and much-missed mother is being replaced by Madhuri Dixit in the Abhishek Burman-directed Shiddat, the casting of this Karan Johar production has turned somewhat complex. It is reliably learnt that Sanjay Dutt who was to star opposite Sridevi in Shiddat, would now have to be relieved of his duties.

Informs the source, “There is no way Madhuri will work with Sanjay Dutt. They parted ways as friends and colleagues in 1993 after Subhash Ghai’s Khalnaayak, vowing never to be associated again. Now that Madhuri has taken over Shiddat from Sridevi it is self-explanatory if Dutt is eased out.”

In fact when the Sanjay Dutt biopic was being planned by director Raj Kumar Hirani, Madhuri had allegedly made “discreet inquiries” about her presence in the storytelling and had requested the director that she be left out.

I guess it’s now Sanjay Dutt’s turn to be “left out.”

