Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.01.2019 | 11:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film based on sand mafias titled INSPECTOR GHALIB

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed Indu Sarkar in 2017, is coming back with a quirky action film titled Inspector Ghalib. Though inspired by true life event, National Award winning Madhur Bhandarkar’s next will be a larger than life film with a top male actor.

Madhur Bhandarkar's next film based on sand mafias titled INSPECTOR GHALIB

After his controversial Indu Sarkar that released in 2017, Bhandarkar has now shifted his focus to Sand Mafias in Uttar Pradesh. The film will be a quirky, witty drama. Bhandarkar has been doing the research on sand mafias in Uttar Pradesh for 6-7- months now. To keep the authenticity intact, the major chunk of the film will be shot in UP.

While Bhandarkar is known to make women centric films, this will have a male actor playing a lead. The makers are currently finalizing the locations. The pre-production will start soon after the cast is locked and the film will go on floor in summer 2019.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar to make a film on Taimur?

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New…

Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone…

Prernaa Arora spends her birthday in custody

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Performance by…

Me Too Movement: After speaking up against…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification