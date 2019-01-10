Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film based on sand mafias titled INSPECTOR GHALIB

Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed Indu Sarkar in 2017, is coming back with a quirky action film titled Inspector Ghalib. Though inspired by true life event, National Award winning Madhur Bhandarkar’s next will be a larger than life film with a top male actor.

After his controversial Indu Sarkar that released in 2017, Bhandarkar has now shifted his focus to Sand Mafias in Uttar Pradesh. The film will be a quirky, witty drama. Bhandarkar has been doing the research on sand mafias in Uttar Pradesh for 6-7- months now. To keep the authenticity intact, the major chunk of the film will be shot in UP.

While Bhandarkar is known to make women centric films, this will have a male actor playing a lead. The makers are currently finalizing the locations. The pre-production will start soon after the cast is locked and the film will go on floor in summer 2019.

