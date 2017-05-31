Bollywood Hungama
Madhur Bhandarkar to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor by reprising 'Awaara Hoon' in his short film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Madhur Bhandarkar to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor by reprising 'Awaara Hoon' in his short film news

The past few years have been an era of remakes and biopics. The filmmakers have been picking up old classic songs and presenting it to the new generation of the audience by adding a new flavour to it. Earlier this week, we had reported that Madhur Bhandarkar is filming a reloaded version of the qawwali ‘Chadta Sooraj Dheere Dheere’ by Aziz Naza for the upcoming film Indu Sarkar.

Now, Madhur Bhandarkar is also reprising another old classic which is also a tribute to an iconic actor. The title track of Raj Kapoor’s 1951 classic, Awaara titled ‘Awaara Hoon’ is all set to be reprised for his short film Mumbai Mist. On June 2, it is the 29th death anniversary of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. This is Madhur’s way for paying a tribute to him. The song will be used as a background score for crucial scenes in his short film.

Speaking about the reprised version of the old classic, Madhur said that Awaara Hoon is his favourite track which is very popular internationally especially in Russia and China. The song also perfectly gels with the concept of his short film. This is why instead of recreating the song, he took proper permission and has used the original track. The song was written by Shailendra, crooned by Mukesh and composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

Mumbai Mist is part of a project wherein five filmmakers including Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles, Chinese director- screenwriter Jia Zhangke, Russian storyteller Aleksey Fedorchenko and South African filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka have been roped for a collaboration project for the BRICS Film Festival. Each of them will present 18 minute short films on the theme, “Where Has The Time Gone?” which will be compiled into a feature film. It will be later screened at the BRICS festival, followed by a theatrical release in China.

Mumbai Mist is said to be a story about a beautiful bond between an old man (played by Annu Kapoor) and an orphan kid (played by child artiste Devrath Mudgal).

Apart from this project, Madhur Bhandarkar is busy working on his upcoming film Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari in the lead. It also stars Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury. It will release on July 21.

