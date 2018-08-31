Madhur Bhandarkar heads to Chicago to celebrate the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s famous speech

To commemorate 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s historical address to the Parliament of World Religions in 1893, there’s an event called World Hindu Congress all set to happen on 7th, 8th and 9th of September in Chicago. Interestingly we hear that, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will head to Chicago to participate in the same as well as will be seen giving a speech.

Some noted names from Spiritual, Political, Literature, Business and Entertainment backgrounds like Dalai Lama, Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, Writer Amish Tripathi, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and David Farekey would be part of the event.

While the list of attendees from India and west is long, we heard Richard Gere will be part of the event to talk about Swami Vivekananda while filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will be there from Indian film fraternity. There will be talks about cross culture and the relevance of Vivekananda’s teachings in today’s day and age. Bhandarkar will talk about the influence of Indian Culture in Indian Films.