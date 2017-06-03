Madhur Bhandarkar to be awarded Bharat Gaurav Award at UN Hall

Known for his ‘realistic’ approach towards all his films, film maker Madhur Bhandarkar is an extremely busy man these days with his upcoming film Indu Sarkar, which is about a stammering poetess set against the backdrop of emergency in India.

After being awarded the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India, Madhur Bhandarkar will now be conferred with ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ at UN hall, New York along with the likes of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the late Kalpana Chawla, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, Acharya Lokesh Muni and other prominent personalities on 9 June this year. ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ is a prestigious award wherein the Indians get awarded in recognition of their contributions in various fields. The said event is being organised by the NRI community there.

Speaking of Indu Sarkar, the film features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28 this year.