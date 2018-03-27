Madhavan on why he is not playing villain in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba

R Madhavan, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery, is taken aback to know he is playing the “villain” in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Or so, a section of the press informs him. “Really? That’s news to me. I thought the only villain in my life was my shoulder injury, which is healing slowly and steadily after the operations. Yeh doosra villain kahaan se aa gaya?” Maddy chuckles, clarifying he has not given the nod to any villainous role in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba or any other film.

“I’ve four films to complete this year. My shoulder is much better. But I can’t get back to work until it is fully healed. I need rehab for two more months. So I can’t think of taking on any other film this year.”

The shoulder injury and surgery come at a time Madhavan was poised for second innings. His performance in the web series Breathe has earned him an entirely new breed of fan-following.

To be out of circulation at this time? “Never mind. The second innings, as you call it, isn’t going away anywhere. I’ve always been poised for a transition on my career at just the right time. Early on I made my switch from television to movies. Then from Tamil to Hindi cinema. And now to a web series alongside some very challenging movie assignments. This is the best time to be an actor with a shoulder to heal. It gives me time to lie back and plan my next move,” says Madhavan with a chuckle.

