Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.08.2018 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Madhavan explains why he won’t do a remake of Vikram Vedha

BySubhash K. Jha

If rumours within the Hindi film industry are to be believed, then the Tamil-Hindi actor R Madhavan has said a firm no to the Hindi remake of his Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha.

Madhavan explains why he won’t do a remake of Vikram Veda

Here is why. Says Madhavan, “Doing a remake just doesn’t excite me. It’s like travelling down the same road twice when I’d rather travel a new road each time. Also, I just don’t think I can put in the same amount of energy again in the story.”

The actor, who has said no to remakes in the past, notably the remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil Alai Payuthey which went to Vivek Oberoi, feels a remake has the power to go forward only when it’s helmed by a fresh team and cast.

“We did what we had to with Vikram Vedha. Now, it’s time to let it go into the big wide world,” sighs Maddy dramatically.

He is excited by the new phase in his career. “We are seeing the gradual demolition of the lines that divide Bollywood and non-Bollywood films. The language and format of storytelling are unlimited.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Sajid Nadiadwala buys rights of R Madhavan, Arya starrer Vettai

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

A jury member thought Priyanka Chopra was…

Mahesh Bhatt is SHOCKED after Mallika…

Akshay Kumar BEATS Salman Khan in Forbes Top…

AMMA President Mohanlal confirmed that…

Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification