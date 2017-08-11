After ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’, Parineeti Chopra all set to record her second song

Parineeti Chopra is not only a fine actress but is also a singer. After making a successful singing debut earlier this year with ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ in Meri Pyaari Bindu, the actress is all set to record another song.

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for Golmaal Again, recently revealed that she is planning to release her second song soon. Although she hasn’t sung in Golmaal Again, she is trying to butter up director Rohit Shetty to let her sing one small part. But, Parineeti Chopra did confirm that she currently working on a second song and promises it to be a good one. She is yet to record the second song.

As far as work is concerned, Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for the last schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again in Hyderabad. The film marks the return of Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Johnny Lever. The film’s new entrants include Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj. It is scheduled for Diwali 2017 release.