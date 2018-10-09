Maal Road Dilli to release on October 12, 2018

Bollywood movie Maal Road Dilli is slated to be released on October, 12, which is very comical in nature. The title of the movie Maal Road Dilli explains the theme of the movie itself which is basically depicting the mess created by the youngsters on their own.

The director of this movie is Atul Sriva, who is also a lead character of this movie with female lead character Sonia Kour. The other actors who are a part of the film are Jeet Kumar, Samarth Sandilya, Rohin, Manveer Choudhary, Matin Khan, Neha Kargeti and Rhiythm Arora. Amit Srivastava is the producer of this movie.

The trailer of this movie shows the four characters as friends but in different kind of relationships with a purposeful sense of detecting the big truth about girls and relationships. But, on the other side, it also shows the love, enjoyment, optimism and lots of laughs in this movie. After watching Pyaar Ka Panchnama, this film is going to bring more of laughs and definitely worth watch.