Lust Stories inspires another anthology; brings together national award winners, Mahesh Manjrekar, Priyadarshan, Pradeep Sarkar and Aniruddh Roy Choudhury

After Bombay Talkies, the group of filmmakers, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee came together for another anthology of sorts, Lust Stories. The success of the film has boosted the concept of anthology and now another set of filmmakers are all set to join hands. This time, we will see a blend of works created by four national award winners, namely, Mahesh Manjrekar, Priyadarshan, Pradeep Sarkar and Aniruddh Roy Choudhury.

The films made by these directors are expected to be revolving around relationships and deal with its complexities. Mahesh Manjrekar maintained that when it comes to his film from the anthology it is currently under the pre-production stage and that actors will be roped in from all across India for his story. However he didn’t divulge much about the plotline.

On the other hand, Priyadarshan confirmed about the developments adding that the shoot for his film will kick start in 10 days. He also informed that all the four stories revolve around being cheated in love and his one too is based on the same theme. He revealed that his story will revolve around the unconventional story of a young man and an elder woman. Along with screenplay co-written by Suchanda, his film will star Aditya Seal and Vishwaroop fame Pooja Kumar.

While Pradeep Sarkar too is expected to start work on his film soon, there are no details about the film that Pink director Aniruddh Roy Choudhury will be working on. Coming to Pradeep Sarkar, the filmmaker is also currently busy with the release of the Kajol film Helicopter Eela, which is slated to release on October 12.

Yet another intriguing fact about this anthology is that it will be shot in varied locations from the country. Starting from Mumbai, the film will travel across Kolkata, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chennai and Uttar Pradesh.