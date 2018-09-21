LoveYatri: Despite change of title from Loveratri, trouble continues for this Salman Khan production

Trouble hasn’t ended for the Salman Khan production LoveYatri that marks the debut of the superstar’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film’s title which was initially Loveratri was subjected to many controversies after some took objection over it for the title resembled the festival Navratri. The same became a legal hassle for the makers who later decided to bow down and change the title to LoveYatri. Yet the complainant is unhappy with the decision and has demanded the ban of the film since according to him, the film talks about falling in love during Navratri.

Taking objection to the film’s plotline, BB Agarwal of the Sanatan Foundation has alleged that the promos were offensive to Hindu sentiments because the film depicts that Garba is all about love. However, the festival Navratri is a festival that celebrates the different avatars of the Goddess. He further accused the makers calling it an attempt to encash on Navratri.

On the other hand, Salil Thakore who has been the counsel for Salman Khan Films has responded to these allegations by making use of a Supreme Court order which stated that film certifications and its likes are the responsibility of the experts and it is best to be left with them for decisions on these cases. Thakore also argued that oversensitive claims in this case need not be protected.

His response further mentioned that the trailer of LoveYatri was never look down upon the festival nor does it promote it nor does it showcase any immodest behavior or scenes of any kind.

LoveYatri also marks the debut of Warina Hussain and is directed by Abhiraj K. Minawala. Along with Salman Khan, the film is also produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on October 5, a few days before Navratri kicks off.

