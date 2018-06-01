Loveratri in Trouble! Former VHP member Govind Parashar announces Rs. 2 lakh reward for THRASHING Salman Khan

Almost a week ago, we had reported that the Salman Khan production Loveratri has been facing severe backlash owing to its title. After the Vishva Hindu Parishad had reportedly taken offense to the distortion of a festival name, Navrati, now another organization, Hindu Hi Aage too have expressed their anger. The leader of the religious group has announced a reward for thrashing Salman Khan!

The situation in Gujarat cities has worsened with members of the religious group Hindu Hi Aage taking to roads to burn the posters of Salman Khan. Two weeks before the release of the much awaited Salman film Race 3, the actor’s posters from theatres and multiplexes have now turned into ashes after it faced the wrath of the religious group’s anger.

According to the former Vishva Hindu Parishad member and Hindu Hi Aage leader Govind Parashar, the title of the film, Loveratri is offensive to Hindu sentiments. He has mentioned that the film deliberately being scheduled during Navratri for release too has further fueled up their anger. Owing to the same, he has publicly announced a reward of Rs. 2 lakhs for the ones who can thrash Salman Khan publicly.

The members of his recent cult group Hindu Hi Aage reached Bhagwan Talkies recently and have burnt down posters of Salman Khan and his films. Govind has further gone on to seek a ban of the movie in these reports and has threatened to oppose its release if it gets a green signal to be screened at theatres. He has also asked the CBFC to not certify the film and has further added that if it gets screened in theatres, that would be burnt too.

Loveratri marks the debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and model Warina Hussain. The film was shot extensively in Gujarat and is a love story set against the backdrop of Navratri.

