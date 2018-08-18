Loveratri: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to launch the next song in Kolkata

While the film brings forth the culture of Gujarat, it seems that Loveratri is now going to explore the Bengali connect. One of the songs from the film is now all set to be launched in Kolkata. The lead actors of the film, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are going to launch the next song in the ‘City of Joy- Kolkata’ on August 22.

The duo had launched the first song ‘Chogada’ via Instagram live from Vadodara. The actors were also seen interacting with fans to know their immediate reaction to it. The duo had also maintained that they had fun as they enjoyed a whole hearted meal of authentic Gujarati breakfast.

A source close to the development claimed, “Looking at the love the team is receiving from the fans for the song, it is going to be the anthem this Navratri festival.” The lead actors were seen performing hardcore garba folk dance for which they prepped and learnt for about 3 to 4 months.

A couple of days back Loveratri trailer was launched across 9 cities. Salman Khan, Aayush Sahrma, Warina Hussain, Arpita Khan, Abhiraj Minawalla along with the team were seen at the launch. The trailer showcased the love story of these two youngsters set against the backdrop of the Navratri festival explicitly.

Loveratri features debutants Aayush Sharma in the role of a sweet Gujarti chhokra and Warina as his love interest. For the uninitiated, Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan who is married to the latter’s sister Arpita Khan.

The romantic story has been extensively shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film, the romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. Written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar, Loveratri is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

