WHAT! A love story to be shot with the backdrop of this year’s IIFA awards? Read the details here!

Most of the Bollywood cinema has been about stars, superstars and the larger than life sets. Besides the remunerations of the stars, the film’s producers-financers have to shell out a humongous amount of money in constructing mega sets.

Well, one smart film maker is playing all the smart and right moves with his upcoming project. As per Bollywood Hungama’s highly placed reliable sources, a top film maker (name withheld for security reasons) is making a film, whose shooting will take place extensively in and around the IIFA ceremony, which will take place in the USA next month. The film’s cast is definitely a prized catch. As per our sources, the untitled film will be starring Sonakshi Sinha in the main lead and will boast of a heavy cameo list including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta and many others. Besides Sonakshi Sinha, an A-list actor is also going to be locked very shortly.

The film’s makers are intending to shoot the film for as many as 20 days in New York (this year’s venue for IIFA), and then do a short and ﬁnal schedule in Mumbai to wrap up the project. The film is reportedly a love story which has been set on the backdrop of the IIFA awards. The film’s makers are expected to make an official announcement of the project very soon. The movie is being planned to be released in mid- 2018.

Watch this space for developments.