London’s Trafalgar Square comes alive to the sound of Ghoomar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have much to be proud of. Their collaborative effort was heard resonating all the way at Trafalgar Square in London this Diwali day. The magnificently-choreographed ‘Ghoomar’ number from Bhansali’s Padmaavat was performed by hundreds of Asian girls at the historic site on Diwali day.

A source close to Bhansali saw this as a triumphant moment for the entire team. “All the suffering and pain that we went through now seems worth it. While Padmaavat was being made we were targeted on so many occasions. Even the song ‘Ghoomar’ that has been embraced across the world was condemned by some. We were asked to cover up Deepika’s midriff. It is very encouraging to see the same song that caused offence to some, being embraced so universally. We are blessed.”

Speaking about the song on another occasion Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said, “What better illustration of our prime minster Narendra Modiji’s ‘Make In India’ policy? I feel our culture is so rich and varied. We’ve so much to give the West. Why not take our culture and art forms to the West rather than continuously borrow their lifestyle and culture? Of course Deepika danced like a dream. But it wouldn’t have been possible without our choreographer Kruti Mahesh and the ‘Ghoomar’ specialist Jyoti Tomar.”

