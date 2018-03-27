Listen up! Aamir Khan has a MISSION for you (watch video)

Aamir Khan just went live from his Facebook page and made some important announcements. If you are thinking that he made some interesting revelations about Thugs Of Hindostan or his upcoming magnum opus, Mahabharat, then you are highly mistaken. Instead of using this platform for self-promotion, this thinking star is appealing to masses to enlist in his campaign for drought stricken villages of Maharashtra. Aamir is on a tour visiting all the drought stricken villages, meeting people and educating them about water conservation. He spoke about the newly developed Paani Foundation website and ways in which people can contribute to the cause online.

So, the actor has organised a movement ‘Shram Daan’ which will happen on May 1. The idea is to engage the urban population and motivate them to volunteer for the cause of Paani Foundation. The perfectionist urged masses to log on to the website and press the yellow button to volunteer for the cause. Watch the whole video here to know about Aamir’s cause in detail.

On professional note, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also is prepping for the most challenging project till date: Mahabharat. It is touted that it is his dream project and would be the most expensive film ever made in Bollywood, its grandiose only comparable to Baahubali franchise.