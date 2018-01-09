Lipstick Under My Burkha makers Alankrita Shrivastava and Ekta Kapoor reunite

Lipstick Under My Burkha that invited the wrath of the censors won the battle against the CBFC after the audiences and media decided to support the release of the film. Yet the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial found it difficult to find takers when it was approaching its release date and it was then when Ekta Kapoor arrived to their rescue. Ever since then, Alankrita and Ekta have shared a great camaraderie and now they have decided to collaborate on yet another venture.

It was a known fact that Ekta Kapoor decided to take a risky decision when she decided to back Lipstick Under My Burkha at the last moment but the film producer left no stone unturned as she made it a point that the film gets ample visibility before its release. Followed by their efforts, Lipstick Under My Burkha turned out to be one of the most talked films last year and yet again Alankrita wants to recreate the magic on screen.

According to the ambitious filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor is the perfect producer for the kind of films that Alankrita wants to tell and hence this reunion, according to her, was a natural progression. The director also believes that Ekta has the courage to back such out-of-the-box ventures. On the other hand, Alankrita is also equally nervous about her second film which is yet another venture with female protagonists. She doesn’t want people to have any preconceived ideas about her next after her debut [Lipstick Under My Burkha] as she likes to start each project with a clean slate.

Talking about her next film, although the details of the casting is yet to be finalized, Alankrita revealed that it will be a coming-of-age story of two women set against the backdrop of North India. While she wants to maintain silence over the film since she is still working on the screenplay. On the other hand, Alankrita also maintained about how excited she is to explore these two female characters as well as the subject of the changing roles of Indian women in the society currently. She also asserted that female is the future of the world.

As for the untitled venture, it is being said that it will go on floor sometime next year after the cast is locked.