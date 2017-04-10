Lipstick Under My Burkha gains eligibility for Golden Globes

A while back we had reported that the Alankrita Shrivastava directed film Lipstick Under My Burkha had run into trouble at the Indian censors, despite the fact that the the film has been well received overseas. Now we hear that Lipstick Under My Burkha has been selected to premiere as the opening film of the International Film Festival of Los Angeles this week.

In fact the Hollywood Foreign Press association has chosen the film for the opening night screening at the International Film Festival of Los Angeles enabling it to be an officially qualifying screening for the Golden Globe Awards. Commenting on the same Christina Marouda, director of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles stated that she was honoured that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has chosen the opening night film to be Lipstick Under My Burkha, adding that with this the film’s director will have the opportunity to properly plan a Golden Globes campaign should she choose to submit the film for nomination.

Echoing a similar sentiment, an ecstatic Alankrita Shrivastava, director of Lipstick Under My Burkha added that while it was definitely an honour to have the film chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as worthy enough to be eligible for the Golden Globes.