LEAKED! Guest list & birthday party details of Karan Johar’s twins Yash & Roohi

Karan Johar, who has both clout and popular support, became a dad last year shattering a stereotype that single men can’t be fathers. He followed Tusshar Kapoor’s suit and went for surrogacy. His twins Yash and Roohi will soon turn one on February 7 and KJo can’t keep calm! Of course, it sure has been a landmark year for him with such a huge development happening in his personal life. Professionally too he delivered a massive box office hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year and with the birth of his gorgeous twins, life has indeed come a full circle for him.

So, the Dharma Productions head honcho revealed at a recent event that of course, he will be hosting a party for his tiny tots but it won’t be a gala affair, instead he will throw a small, intimate bash for the industry kids. He confirmed that it will be a small birthday party at home with just kids their age. He said that he wants to keep it simple and intimate this year. Yes! And there are no prizes for guessing the names invited to this coveted bash. Rani Mukerji‘s daughter Adira, BFF Kareena‘s son Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor‘s son Laksshya, Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest one AbRam are some of the star-kids we expect to see in attendance. Also, since Karan has buried hatchet with his long-time friend turned foe Kajol, we might see her kids Nysa and Yug making an appearance.

A source close to Johar further told the daily that Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their little ones to the party.

Watch out this space for more updates right from inside KJo’s gala event.