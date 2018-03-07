Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.03.2018 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pari Pad Man Padmaavat Hate Story IV Raid Hichki
follow us on

Lara Dutta to launch her own skincare brand ARIAS

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the years Lara Dutta who made her way to films after winning one of the most coveted beauty pageant crowns has given us endless hours of entertainment. The model turned actress turned entrepreneur who will soon be turning 40, we hear has now decided to launch her latest venture. If what we hear is true, then Lara Dutta is all set on entering the world of skincare products with her very own range called ARIAS.

Lara Dutta to launch her own skincare brand ARIAS

The said range that is scheduled to hit stores later this year has been actively developed by Lara. In fact, the actress has been involved at every stage of development for the same partnered with research laboratories in Singapore and dermatologists specialising in skincare, to develop a world-class product with visible results. Commenting on the product rage Lara Dutta stated that given the number of times she has been asked about her skin, she decided to extend her knowledge in this form was the obvious path.

Further talking about the product range itself she added that the same has been carefully created and focuses on age management and control in the most effective manner.

Also Read: Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupatti have a funny banter over their daughter on social media and it is indeed adorable

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 13 in…

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 12 in…

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 11 in…

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 10 in…

Is Karan Johar planning to shelve Shiddat…

Box Office: Welcome To New York Day 9 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification