Lara Dutta to launch her own skincare brand ARIAS

Over the years Lara Dutta who made her way to films after winning one of the most coveted beauty pageant crowns has given us endless hours of entertainment. The model turned actress turned entrepreneur who will soon be turning 40, we hear has now decided to launch her latest venture. If what we hear is true, then Lara Dutta is all set on entering the world of skincare products with her very own range called ARIAS.

The said range that is scheduled to hit stores later this year has been actively developed by Lara. In fact, the actress has been involved at every stage of development for the same partnered with research laboratories in Singapore and dermatologists specialising in skincare, to develop a world-class product with visible results. Commenting on the product rage Lara Dutta stated that given the number of times she has been asked about her skin, she decided to extend her knowledge in this form was the obvious path.

Further talking about the product range itself she added that the same has been carefully created and focuses on age management and control in the most effective manner.

Also Read: Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupatti have a funny banter over their daughter on social media and it is indeed adorable