Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018: Pregnant Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi turn showstoppers for Payal Singhal and we are SHOOK!

ByNirupama Chaudhary

The fourth day of the five-day fashion extravaganza, Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018 saw feted fashion designer Payal Singhal showcase her collection. Making a poignant point as the soon to be parents were the couple of the moment, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Barely 24 hours after they announced the news of the stork visiting the cute couple, they turned showstoppers for Payal Singhal.

Designer Payal Singhal’s collection titled, ‘Show Stopping Bride’ is an ode to the past, reinvented for the brides of today. Elaborating on the collection, she mused, “The Show Stopping Bride collection is an ode to the past, reinvented for the bride of today.” This collection was presented in collaboration with Lakme Salon and featured a refreshing take on extravagant silhouettes, exotic embellishments, vibrant makeup and intricate hairstyles.

Further, Payal said, “The silhouettes stay true to our signature rebel, comfort-first ideology, with conventional designs amalgamated to create handcrafted edgy ensembles.”

“The collection caters to the sensibilities of the experimental, confident and coeval bride,” she added.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for Payal Singhal

Neha wore a printed creation featuring a V-neck peplum styled top with a flowing lehenga skirt. Meanwhile, Angad wore a sherwani in the same print to compliment his pretty wife.

On the professional front, Neha Dhupia is seen on Roadies and Angad was seen in Soorma.

ALSO READ: Red lips, wine coloured dress with a thigh high slit and that smoulder – The shades of Neha Dhupia you’ve probably never seen before!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

New notification