“Why is Kushan Nandy talking about the cuts a month after …They’re defaming the CBFC for publicity” – Pahlaj Nihalani

A day after filmmakers from the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) gathered together in support of Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which has been ordered many major verbal and visual cuts, Pahalaj Nihlani the chairperson of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has hit out at the film’s supporters for defaming the CBFC.

Nihalani claims the entire brouhaha with the IFTDA has been planned to bring publicity for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in collusion with “disgruntled elements” from the CBFC.

Reasons Nihalani, “Look at the timing of their so-called revolt against the CBFC. Kushan Nandy and his producer had come to us for a certificate in the first week of July. We had given them an ‘A’ certificate with many cuts which included graphic scenes of love-making and explicit references to inflamed body parts. They had the choice of either going to the Revising Committee or the Tribunal .They chose to go straight to the Tribunal. Now the Tribunal is viewing their film this week they suddenly decide to create a stir around their film. And what better target than the CFBC? Where were they for month? What happened to suddenly awaken their dormant liberal impulses?”

Nihalani says he has no problems with the criticism levelled at the CBFC, but he questions the motive and the support the protesters seem to have harnessed from within the CBFC. “Like I said they waited for almost a month and decided to make a noise on the eve of the film’s viewing by the Tribunal about the CBFC’s tyranny injustice and non-liberal attitude. They are being supported from elements from within the CBFC who claim to be the face of liberalism in the CBFC. The meeting with the IFTDA was supposed to be attended by filmmakers. But there were individuals at the meeting who have not made a film in decades.”

The CBFC chairperson says he has recommended the strongest action against those defaming the CBFC for publicity. “You (the makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz) claim that members of the CBFC misbehaved with you. And you are supported in your allegation by members of the CBFC. Please prove your allegation or be ready with answers in the court.”