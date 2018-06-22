Did Kriti Sanon walk out of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s film Womaniya

Earlier this year, we had reported that Anurag Kashyap is all set to bring another facet of rural India, albeit with strong women protagonists. Playing the role of professional shooters, the film titled Womaniya was supposed to star Taapsee Pannu. After that reports of Kriti Sanon started doing the rounds but now speculations have it that the actress has walked out of the film.

Recent reports suggest that Kriti Sanon even though had mentioned that she liked the script, she was yet to sign on the dotted line. The actress, reportedly, decided to quit the project after making producer Anurag Kashyap and director of the film, Tushar Hiranandani wait. It has been learnt that the makers now are looking for a new female lead.

For the uninitiated, Womaniya is said to be inspired by the real life stories of sisters-in-law Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. We hear that even though Kriti Sanon has exited the project, Taapsee has decided to be a part of the said film.

Speaking on the personalities Prakash and Chandro Tomar, they were popularly known as Revolver Daadis and have won approximately 100 awards. They started learning shooting despite being 50 years old and yet managed to garner immense success in the profession. In fact, they have been awarded by iconic figures including former President Pranab Mukerjee.

As for Kriti Sanon, the actress is said to be a part of three projects this year. While she has already kicked off her next Arjun Patiala, earlier this year, she has also started filming the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. Besides the two, she will also feature in the role of the leading lady in the period war drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu, she has three films lined up for release in the next couple of months. Starting with Soorma, the releases include Mulk and the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Manmarziyan.

