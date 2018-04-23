Kriti Sanon turns brand ambassador for Bata shoes

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, walked away with lots of appreciation for her last film. The actress is also quite loved at the endorsement scene considering that she has been a popular face in commercials in the past before her entry into films. Amidst a wide range of products that she promotes, here’s the actress yet again promoting fashion. This time around, as the face of Bata Shoes!

Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Bata Shoes where she will be seen promoting their latest range, Bata Red Label Fashion collection along with others too. Speaking on the same, Kriti asserted that she has always been a Bata girl at heart as she has believed in the brand’s motto, Me & Comfortable with it.

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon also expressed excitement over their latest range which she describes as the ‘fashion-forward’ avatar of Bata. On the other hand, Thomas Archer Bata, the CMO [Chief Marketing Officer] of Bata, revealed that it was the creative talent, drive and her fresh approach to style that inspired them to make Kriti their brand ambassador.

Thomas also mentioned that Kriti is the perfect choice due to her vibrant personality, her easy-going nature and because of her high style quotient. According to him, she is the perfect model for the Indian youth.

On the film front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has also bagged the fourth instalment of Housefull. She will also be playing the leading lady of Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat.

