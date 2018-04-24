Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput roped in as ambassadors for Whirlpool

Whirlpool India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation has roped in Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput as its new Brand Ambassadors. The duo will now be seen endorsing Whirlpool’s range of appliances.

With an objective to strengthen the emotional equity the brand enjoys and reaffirming Whirlpool’s superior technology credentials, the decision to get Kriti and Sushant will definitely help increase the brand affinity amongst the new age Indians. This will give the brand due acceleration and seamlessly connect with the youth.

Commenting on same, Mr. Sunil D’Souza, MD, Whirlpool of India said, “We are delighted to welcome Kriti and Sushant to the Whirlpool family. Both of them are youth icons and young achievers of India who understand and appreciate technology that can help enrich lives. We realize they reflect the drive of our brand we live everyday with, world class performances that defines our commitment to delighting our customer with meaningful innovations, global technology and designs.”

Excited over endorsing the brand, Kriti Sanon said, “Whirlpool is an international brand and has been in our homes since our childhood. I am really excited to be a part of the Whirlpool family.” Sushant Singh Rajput further added and said, “Both Kriti and I belong to an Engineering background, we both appreciate technology and that’s why this association with Whirlpool is an exciting one.”

As a part of Whirlpool’s new AC campaign, both celebrities will be seen starring in its new television commercial that has already gone live from April. Being the Brand Ambassadors both will also be seen in other upcoming TVCs and campaigns from Whirlpool.



