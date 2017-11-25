Kriti Sanon to shake a leg with Salman Khan in the upcoming Da-Bang Tour

While Bollywood celebrities are gearing up for one of the most awaited performance tours Da-Bangg featuring Salman Khan, one of the stars joining the team is Kriti Sanon. The actress, it seems, is super excited about one of her first concerts and moreover, we hear that she will also be getting opportunity to shake a leg with the superstar.

Kriti Sanon, who has featured another superstar Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, has never shared screen space with Salman Khan. But we hear that the actress will now share the stage with Salman for his Da-Bangg Tour. The actress will first perform in her hometown Delhi on December 10. Furthermore, we hear that the performance will comprise of some of her hit songs from her recent success Bareilly Ki Barfi like ‘Sweety Tera Drama’, ‘Twist Kamariya’ and Raabta song ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’. She is also said to perform on the song ‘Hangover’ from the Salman Khan’s blockbuster Kick.

Talking about the same, Kriti Sanon also revealed about her love for dancing and spoke about how she gets a thrill of sorts when she gets to perform on stage. “Delhi being my hometown, it’s a great place to start from. I have never performed in my own city, so I’m really looking forward to it”.

On the film front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Punjabi singer-superstar Diljit Dosanjh which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.