Kriti Sanon to be paired opposite Arjun Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani’s next?

Almost a month ago, it was reported that Arjun Kapoor will be playing the lead in Nikkhil Advani’s next production. Now, speculations are that Kriti Sanon has been roped in as his leading lady.

Interestingly, this is not the first time where the actress’ name is associated with a film starring Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, she was said to star opposite the Kapoor boy in Raj & DK’s sleek film Farzi where they were rumoured to be play an onscreen couple. In fact, the two of them were said to come together almost three years ago when Farzi was announced but it went into the backburner after Raj & DK got busy with other work commitments. Even when the said film was revived, once again their names were doing the rounds but later, there were rumours of Arjun Kapoor quitting the film.

But now we hear that Kriti Sanon has indeed liked the script and will soon be signing on the dotted line. As for the film, Nikkhil Advani’s production which will be directed by Saurabh Shukla is said to be a social drama with a message. Earlier, however, there were reports claiming that the film is a romantic film with elements of comedy.

On the other hand, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. The film is expected to roll mid next year since Arjun Kapoor is busy with films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as well as Namastey Canada. Also, Nikkhil Advani is gearing up for the Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar which is expected to release in the next few months.